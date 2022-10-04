Arkanoid: Eternal Battle Launches October 27 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Microids and developer Pastagames announced Arkanoid: Eternal Battle will launch digitally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 27.

The physical release will launch on November 8 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Eternal Battle Mode

In the “Eternal Battle” mode, 25 players must compete in a scoring race where the winner is the very last one standing.

Players have infinite lives, but beware! Losing the energy ball decreases your score by 10 percent, and players with the lowest score will be eliminated at regular intervals.

Don’t worry though. You can save yourself from elimination by taking advantage of a signature Arkanoid feature: special powers. You will be granted access to an assortment of abilities, depending on your position in the race. Each one amounts to a strategic game-changer that, when used at the right time, can bring your competitors’ game to a crashing halt!

Here is a sneak peek at the effects these game-changing powers can have:

Glitching your opponents’ screen to obstruct their vision for a few seconds.

Temporarily reducing the size of your opponents’ ReVaus (ship) down 50 percent.

Speeding up your enemies’ energy ball, making it harder to catch during a limited time.

When only four players are left, the Eternal Battle enters its final stage. Your opponent becomes none other than DOH himself. Hit him as many times as you can to score some juicy extra points. Every 45 seconds, DOH will get rid of the player with the lowest score, so be sure to keep up the pressure until the end of the match! The player with the highest score at the end of this phase faces DOH alone. If you manage to defeat him, you’ll win the game.

Limited Edition

The Limited Edition includes:

The full game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, or Switch

A 3D lenticular

A 16-page instructions booklet

The original soundtrack (digital format)

A sheet of stickers

Exclusive in-game bonuses

Pre-Order Bonus

Additionally, players who pre-order the retail version at participating retailers will get the “Space Scout Pack,” a set of exclusive digital bonuses including a dedicated in-game Arkanoid background and a series of frame layouts.

About the Game

Arkanoid: Eternal Battle marks the return of the emblematic block breaker game in a surprising, renewed version with four game modes:

Retro – Teleport yourself in an old-school arcade parlor back in 1986 and enjoy the original game as if you were there!

– Teleport yourself in an old-school arcade parlor back in 1986 and enjoy the original game as if you were there! Neo – This solo mode expands on the classic gameplay with brand-new levels, a modern and stylish art direction and sounds as well as new unique blocks, bonuses and effects!

– This solo mode expands on the classic gameplay with brand-new levels, a modern and stylish art direction and sounds as well as new unique blocks, bonuses and effects! Versus – Play locally with two to four players on the same screen!

– Play locally with two to four players on the same screen! Eternal Battle – For the very first time, 25 players can challenge each other online in an exclusive Battle Royale mode! Use your power ups to gain advantage and aim at the top score to be the last one standing and win the game!

