The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Rated for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition has been rated for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. The game was first rated in August in Korea, however, it did not specify platforms.

The Outer Worlds released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in October 2019 and for the Nintendo Switch in June 2020. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

It is possible The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition will include the Peril on Gorgon DLC and Murder on Eridanos DLC, as well as other improvements that take advantage of the extra power in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

A sequel, The Outer Worlds 2, was announced in June 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

