The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Rated for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 432 Views
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition has been rated for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. The game was first rated in August in Korea, however, it did not specify platforms.
The Outer Worlds released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in October 2019 and for the Nintendo Switch in June 2020. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.
It is possible The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition will include the Peril on Gorgon DLC and Murder on Eridanos DLC, as well as other improvements that take advantage of the extra power in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
A sequel, The Outer Worlds 2, was announced in June 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Is this any different to Sony releasing horizon and the last of us part 1? Both games also include dlc and take advantage of the power of ps5
Yes as TLOU Part 1 and the rumoured Horizon remake are just that - remakes, sold as new packages separate to the original releases. This is an enhanced port. Can't say for certain as no official announcement has been made but similar ports from Microsoft have allowed for a free upgrade (presumably without the DLC if you don't already own it).
This would be more comparable to the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.
No where does it say free upgrade. This is an edition version with all the dlc which likely be full price and can't upgrade just like control on ps5 and xbox series.
You didn't actually read my post properly, did you?
"Can't say for certain as no official announcement has been made but similar ports from Microsoft have allowed for a free upgrade (presumably without the DLC if you don't already own it)."
Alternatively though, you can compare it to the 9th Gen ports for Skyrim or GTAV, but the difference is those are enhanced ports (as would appear to be the case here) rather than full-scale remakes like the examples you've cited.
I did. So what if they won't let you upgrade? Is it the same as Sony releasing horizon and the last of us part1?
No "as TLOU Part 1 and the rumoured Horizon remake are just that - remakes, sold as new packages separate to the original releases. This is an enhanced port."
It's the same if this enhanced port has no upgrade path and full retail price.
Judgement, persona 5, control, gta5 and many others non sony games don't provide an upgrade path. Instead, players will have to purchase the enhanced edition separately at full retail price. Don't be surprised if this outer worlds next gen edition is the same
None of those are Microsoft games. So far, the only Microsoft owned title that has required a paid upgrade is Skyrim.