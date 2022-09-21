2K Says It Has Been Hacked and Tells Customers to Change Passwords - News

2K via Twitter says it has been hacked and has warned its customers to change their passwords.

"Earlier today, we became aware that an unauthorized third party illegally accessed the credentials of one of our vendors to the help desk platform that 2K uses to provide support to our customers," reads the tweet from 2K

. "The unauthorized party sent a communication to certain players containing a malicious link. Please do not open any emails or click on any links that you receive from the 2K Games support account."

2K recommends those who clicked on the link on the sent email to reset any user account passwords stored in their web browser, enable multi-factor authentication, run an anti-virus program, and check their account settings to see if any forwarding rules have been added or changed on their personal email account.

"Please note that 2K personnel will never ask you for your password or other personal information," 2K added. "Our support portal will remain offline while we continue to address this matter. We will issue a notice when you can resume interacting with the official 2K help desk emails, and we will also follow up with additional information as to how you can best protect yourself against any malicious activity."

This is the second bit of bad news for Take-Two Interactive, 2K's parent company. Over the weekend a massive leak for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, likely to be titled Grand Theft Auto VI, occurred with over 90 videos from a development build appearing online.

Rockstar confirmed the leak was real and they are "extremely disappointed" to have details on Grand Theft Auto VI leaked to the internet, however, they don't anticipate the leak to cause any delays to the game.

