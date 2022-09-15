Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition Out Now for Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Spike Chunsoft announced Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition is now available for Xbox One, PC via Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

The Anniversary Edition was already available for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The standard version is available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC via Steam.

View the Xbox trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Danganronpa V3 is finally available on Xbox!

Welcome to a new world of Danganronpa, with an all-new “psycho-cool” environment and cast of characters! Survive through the revamped Class Trials with its myriad of new minigames!

Story:

The Ultimate Pianist, Kaede Akamatsu, wakes up in an unfamiliar classroom… There, she meets other “Ultimate” students in the same situation. The headmaster Monokuma declares that the students are to participate in a Killing Game school life. Lie, bluff, deceive, and expose the blackened, and the truth.

For Kaede and the other students, does the future hold hope, despair, or something else entirely…?

Key Features:

2.5D Motion Graphics – A distinctly crafted environment that’s planar yet stereoscopic is born by combining 2D illustrations of characters and objects in a 3D environment. These new, 2.5D motion graphics were developed by using unique motion techniques and camera work. The unique setting exudes style and flair.

– A distinctly crafted environment that’s planar yet stereoscopic is born by combining 2D illustrations of characters and objects in a 3D environment. These new, 2.5D motion graphics were developed by using unique motion techniques and camera work. The unique setting exudes style and flair. High Speed Deductive Action – Determine the truth of each incident with testimony and proof gathered during your investigation. Use what you’ve learned in high-speed Class Trials to shoot down the opponent’s statements. Progress through fully voiced class trials, the key to the deductive action!

– Determine the truth of each incident with testimony and proof gathered during your investigation. Use what you’ve learned in high-speed Class Trials to shoot down the opponent’s statements. Progress through fully voiced class trials, the key to the deductive action! A New Class Trials System – This time, you can now purposely lie to argue against non-contradictory statements. See through lies, use them to your advantage, and make your way to the truth! Class Trials are better than ever with even more new systems, like “Debate Scrums” that occur when the participants of the trial are split into two groups. Use every word at your disposal and refute your opponents!

Additional Contents:

Character Gallery – Allows players to view character sprites and lines in a gallery. If you ever get the urge to hear that one line, now you can!

– Allows players to view character sprites and lines in a gallery. If you ever get the urge to hear that one line, now you can! Ultimate Gallery – A gallery full of promotional illustrations and character sheets from the official art book.

