Demeo Headed to PS5 and PS VR 2 in 2023 - News

Resolution Games announced the digital tabletop RPG, Demeo, will launch for the PlayStation 5 with PlayStation VR2 support in 2023.

The game is available now for PC with support for VR, however, VR is not required. It is available on Steam, Quest, and Rift.

Developed by a team of renowned industry veterans who have spent decades creating hit multiplayer experiences, Demeo recreates the magic of tabletop gaming with friends and the comradery that goes along with that in the digital realm. True to the authentic tabletop experience, Demeo puts the emphasis on strategizing and tabletalk, recreating the feeling of moving miniatures around the game board, rolling the die and staking out dungeons with friends. Players’ time in the game together forms the narrative and the memories that last long after game night as the social interactions, teamwork and success of group adventures will differ greatly between sessions depending on each person’s individual play style, class selection and the semi-procedural nature of each level.

In this cross-platform, multiplayer strategy game of miniatures and monsters, players select from one of six playable classes—each with unique sets of offensive, defensive, and supporting abilities—and work together to explore dungeons and other fantasy lands as they quest for treasure and glory. Supporting up to four players, Demeo can be played both in and out of virtual reality with a single purchase on most storefronts—including the PlayStation Store when it launches in 2023.

Following the game’s initial release in May 2021, Demeo‘s playable universe has grown exponentially with the addition of new adventures and new classes as free updates. All of the adventures released to date, including “The Black Sarcophagus,” “Realm of the Rat King,” “Roots of Evil,” “Curse of the Serpent Lord,” and Demeo‘s yet-to-be-disclosed upcoming fifth adventure will be included when Demeo debuts on PlayStation hardware.

Demeo will also take advantage of a number of hardware benefits available on PlayStation VR2, including haptic feedback to give weight to objects and feel the impact of big actions, eye-tracking for menu selection, and a 120hz refresh rate.

