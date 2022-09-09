Activision Announces Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile - News

Activision Blizzard in a teaser trailer has officially announced Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

The game will be fully unveiled during Call of Duty Next showcase on September 15 at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm UK.

View the teaser trailer below:

The next mainline entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net on October 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

