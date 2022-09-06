Rumor: Ubisoft to Announce Several New Assassin's Creed Games on Saturday - News

/ 81 Views

by, posted 9 minutes ago

Ubisoft last week announced the next entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise is called Assassin's Creed Mirage and this Saturday during the Ubisoft Forward presentation will provide a look at the future of Assassin's Creed this Saturday, September 10.

A new report from Bloomberg claims Ubisoft will announce several new Assassin's Creed games during Ubisoft Forward. This is according to people familiar with the company’s plans and media reports.

The sources claim Ubisoft will showcase two major titles in the franchise, as well as a mobile title. One major title is codenamed Red and is set in Japan, while the other major game is codenamed Neo or Hexe and is set during the later stages of the Holy Roman Empire and has a focus on witch trials.

The two major titles are part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is a platform for future entries in the series. The two games aren't expected to launch until 2024 or later.

Ubisoft Forward will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK on YouTube and Twitch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles