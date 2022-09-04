F1 Manager 2022 Debuts in 3rd on the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Takes 1st - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 34, 2022, which ended September 4, 2022.

F1 Manager 2022 is one of two new titles in the top 10 this week as it debuted in third place. Dead by Daylight - Resident Evil: PROJECT W Chapter debuted in sixth place.

Pre-orders for two games were in the top 10 this week. Pre-orders for Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass came in second place, while pre-orders for Hogwarts Legacy came in ninth place.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered remained in fourth place, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: GOTY Edition is up three spots to fifth place, and Cult of the Lamb dropped from fifth to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - Pre-order F1 Manager 2022 - NEW Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: GOTY Edition Dead by Daylight - Resident Evil: PROJECT W Chapter - NEW Cult of the Lamb Titanfall 2 Hogwarts Legacy - Pre-order Red Dead Redemption 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

