Rumor: Nintendo Direct to be Held in September to Feature Twilight Princess and Wind Waker - News

/ 346 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

GamesBeat managing editor Mike Minotti and Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb on their podcast Tuesday claims to have heard Nintendo will host a Nintendo Direct sometime in September and it will feature announcements related to Nintendo Switch ports of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

"To be clear guys, the one thing we are very, very sure is being announced at this Direct are The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports for Switch," said Minotti.

Grubb added, "I think there's going to be a lot of Zelda stuff at this thing. I think this is like a Zelda blowout for Nintendo. 100 percent there's a Nintendo Direct in September, it's that simple. There is still some uncertainty about whether this will be a general Direct or maybe a Mini. There was some talk of it being a Partner Direct.

"If they're going to have Zelda stuff there, this is not a Partner Direct, and those are the things that we've been hearing. The specifics that were name-dropped were Twilight Princess and Wind Waker HD ports to the Switch. Which, again, even had we not heard that, I would be speculating that that would be happening right now while we wait for the run-up to Breath of the Wild 2. And yet we have heard that, and we've heard other things, again Metroid Prime remaster, that sounds like it’s got to be announced at something like this.

"And then third parties will be showing up. I've heard some of that as well, it's not super exciting the things I've heard. To me it sounds like at least a Mini Direct, but if it's going to have the name of the next Zelda, which seems like a distinct possibility, that sounds like a big general Direct."

Grubb said he heard from a source the Nintendo Direct will be held during the week starting September 12.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker have already seen HD ports on the Wii U. It is entirely possible this will be another port of Wii U games for the Switch if this turns out to be true.

Minotti added he has only heard about The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Switch ports being at the Direct and anything beyond that is speculation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles