Xbox Series X|S Sales Climb, PS5 Sales Flat - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Aug 14-20

posted 8 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 263,434 units sold for the week ending August 20, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 111.78 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 213,089 units to bring its lifetime sales to 22.48 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 173,742 units to bring their lifetime sales to 16.56 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are up by nearly 31,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 96,000 units. PS4 sold 182,459 units for the week ending August 22, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 77,283 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,963 units, and the Xbox One sold 332 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 28,628 units (-9.6%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 27,628 (-11.5%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 42,231 units (32.1%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 21,810 units (-84.6%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 10,351 units (-96.9%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales down by over 19,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are flat week-on-week, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 12,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 9.90 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 5.51 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.91 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 263,434 ( 111,782,741 ) PlayStation 5 - 213,089 ( 22,484,301 ) Xbox Series X|S - 173,742 ( 16,562,794 ) PlayStation 4 - 3,963 ( 116,990,271 ) Xbox One - 332 ( 50,533,525 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 100,495 PlayStation 5 - 93,590 Xbox Series X|S - 89,584 PlayStation 4 - 2,942 Xbox One - 245

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 76,292

Switch - 70,643 Xbox Series X|S - 52,649

PlayStation 4 - 930 Xbox One - 77 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 82,558 PlayStation 5 - 35,224 Xbox Series X|S - 25,876 PlayStation 4 - 54 Xbox One - 5

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 9,738 PlayStation 5 - 7,983 Xbox Series X|S - 5,633

PlayStation 4 - 38 Xbox One - 5 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

