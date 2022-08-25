Analyst Predicts PS5 Price Increase 'Will Have Minimal Impact on Sales of the Console' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 633 Views
Ampere's research director for games Piers Harding-Rolls has predicted the price increase for the PlayStation 5 in select markets will have a minimal impact on the sales of the console due to how much it has been supply constrained.
"While, we believe there will be disappointment for some consumers that have been trying to buy a PS5 without success, or that were saving to buy the console just in time for the price to increase, the high pent up demand for Sony’s device means that this price increase of around 10% across most markets will have minimal impact on sales of the console," said Harding-Rolls. "We expect Sony’s sales forecast for the PS5 to remain unchanged."
He added there is currently no indication the price of the Xbox Series X|S consoles will be going up. He expects Microsoft to take advantage of the price difference to push the value of the Xbox Series X|S.
"At this stage there is no indication that Microsoft will be increasing its prices for the Xbox Series console," he said. "Undoubtedly, Microsoft will take advantage of Sony’s increase to push its ‘value’ message, especially around the Xbox Series S, Game Pass and its All Access offer as we enter the holiday shopping season. As such, this move hands some advantage to Microsoft."
He added, "Given the facts that the PS5 has been severely supply constrained since launch, with many consumers unable to buy Sony’s latest console, and the fact that Microsoft has shown no indication yet of increasing its Xbox Series pricing, there is no doubt that this price increase will have been a hard decision to make.
"However, with inflation and price increases being felt through the component supply chain, much of that priced in US dollars, alongside continued high costs in distribution, Sony has now had to pass on some of those cost increases to try and maintain its hardware profitability targets. It follows price increase across the consumer electronics sector including Meta’s Oculus Quest 2, which saw $100 increase in early August.
"Although wide ranging, the PS5 price increases are relatively nuanced and are taking place in markets where the impact is being felt the most with an added layer of squeeze coming from the strength of the US dollar. Price increases will take place in at least 45 markets globally, but not in the US, due again to the strength of US dollar currency. The US is the biggest console market globally, and where Sony competes with Microsoft most closely for market share."
The price of the PS5 has increased in Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, and Canada.
Now Microsoft can make the same 180 Sony did back in 2013. They can cut their price with 50euros/30£ and make it like ad, how their competitor increase by 50 euros/30£ and they decrease theirs by so.
higher price PS5 next to a cheaper Series X may still drive people to the PS5 because of the perceived worth. Its like putting two cars next to each other and one being more expensive tends to make people think it has to be worth it even though the other is cheaper.
I feel no matter what the price of the PS5 is, its still going to sell as its the one most people want... its a PlayStation.
I don’t think that dynamic is actually applicable to the console market and the example of the PS3 is instructive. Unlike the PS5 vs the Series X, the PS3 on launch actually did have a significantly more premium feature set than the Xbox 360 (blu-ray player, onboard wifi, much larger HDD) and the market responded by punishing Sony, not rewarding them
Well... you have to remember that it was about the games and how they looked and played, not just the extras that many may or may not take advantage of. And from the games perspective, early PS3 titles were no better (if at all) than 360 titles. In many cases they were worse. So naturally people asked 'why am I paying a premium for something that isnt noticable better than the competition?'
XBO was a premium price for an inferior product (thanks kinect) and MS paid dearly throughout the gen for their miscalculation. PS5 and Series X are on par, for the most part. And those who want performance/price... they go with X. If they want exclusives they go with 5... or wait for those games to come to PC.
This all seems very reasonable. Like they write here Microsoft is unlikely to follow suit, and yet I still think the actual effect on sales will be minimal. For the foreseeable future this won't stop PS5s from selling out as soon as they show up, and if demand does become a problem somwehere down the line, it's not like they can't change things up then. They could always cut the price later on, or more likely, do some favorable bundles then.
In the immediate future? Yes. I mean, people are still buying them for 150% above MSRP. However, in the long term it may be a problem.
In the short to medium term I would agree, but a prolonged economic crisis in PlayStations’s most important market (the EU) coupled with sky high energy prices and this price increase I think will have to do some amount of damage. There are just too many headwinds the PS5 is sailing into that competitors have other ways of mitigating.
I think the chances the PS5 outsells the PS4 lifetime dropped to 0. It was already low before but this probably seals it
