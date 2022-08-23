Sonic Frontiers Launches November 8 - News

/ 266 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sega during Gamescom Opening Night Live has released the story trailer for the upcoming game, Sonic Frontiers.

Sega also revealed the game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 8, 2022.

View the story trailer below:

"A mysterious stranger, a wondrous new land," reads the description to the trailer. "In search of the missing Chaos Emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an island teeming with unusual creatures. Wield the power of the ancients as you battle hordes of powerful enemies on your path to uncovering the mysteries hidden across the Starfall Islands. Join Sonic and save the inhabitants from this colossal, mechanized threat!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles