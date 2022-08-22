Switch Best Seller as PS5 Outsells Xbox Series X|S - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Aug 7-13 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 282,720 units sold for the week ending August 13, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 111.52 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 213,753 units to bring its lifetime sales to 22.27 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 161,706 units to bring their lifetime sales to 16.40 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are up by over 33,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 82,000 units. PS4 sold 180,659 units for the week ending August 15, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 79,995 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 4,597 units, and the Xbox One sold 371 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 27,213 units (-8.8%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 4,747 (-2.2%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 38,057 units (30.8%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 21,697 units (-82.5%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 10,463 units (-96.6%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales down by nearly 9,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 16,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 2,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 9.64 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 5.30 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.75 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 282,720 ( 111,519,307 ) PlayStation 5 - 213,753 ( 22,271,212 ) Xbox Series X|S - 161,706 ( 16,399,052 ) PlayStation 4 - 4,597 ( 116,986,308 ) Xbox One - 371 ( 50,533,193 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 95,959 PlayStation 5 - 88,114 Xbox Series X|S - 85,494 PlayStation 4 - 3,382 Xbox One - 268

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 74,334 PlayStation 5 - 73,417

Xbox Series X|S - 49,930

PlayStation 4 - 1,112 Xbox One - 91 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 101,148 PlayStation 5 - 43,461 Xbox Series X|S - 20,445 PlayStation 4 - 61 Xbox One - 6

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,279 PlayStation 5 - 8,761 Xbox Series X|S - 5,837

PlayStation 4 - 42 Xbox One - 6 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

