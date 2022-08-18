Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer Joymasher have announced side-scrolling action platformer, Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Amazon Luna. It will launch this fall.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a side-scrolling action platformer that channels the golden age of classic 16-bit action games in a full-throttle quest for revenge.

Revenge of the Moonrider

In the oppressed world of Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, humanity finds an unlikely hero. After building an army of super soldiers as weapons of war, the authoritarians unwittingly seal their own fates by bringing online the ninja warrior known as Moonrider. Conceived as a tool to preserve the totalitarian state, the Moonrider instead rejects its intended purpose and wages a relentless battle for vengeance against its creators and fellow super soldiers.

Gear Up and Prepare to Battle Your Creators

The design of Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider puts the best classic action game elements in the laser-precise sights of its starring ninja, ensuring snappy, responsive combat that’s supremely challenging.

Powerful modifier chips are hidden and guarded throughout the adventure, allowing you to customize the Moonrider’s fighting style while gaining killer advantages and abilities.

Beautiful Pixel Graphics Complemented by an Incredible Soundtrack

The gorgeously bleak world of Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider flawlessly channels the halcyon days of the 16-bit era through intricate pixel art, inspiring a striking gauntlet across eight deadly stages. From start to finish, you’ll enjoy seamless platforming action for a tight, focused experience that never lets its blade get dull.

Complementing these beautiful pixel graphics is an incredible soundtrack with a timeless, nostalgic vibe. The result is the quintessential retro experience.

Key Features:

Created by Joymasher, the studio behind the amazing retro games Oniken, Odallus, and Blazing Chrome.

Oniken, Odallus, and Blazing Chrome. Authentic retro-game feeling.

Discover special modifier chips throughout your adventure and use them to customize the Moonrider’s fighting style with killer abilities.

Incredible soundtrack.

Eight deadly stages to overcome.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

