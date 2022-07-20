EA Chief Technology Officer Ken Moss is Leaving the Company - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in an announcement sent to employees and posted in an SEC filing stated Chief Technology Officer Ken Moss will be stepping down after eight years at the company.

"Throughout the last eight years, Ken Moss has been a great leader and partner as our CTO, with incredible passion for our people, our players, and our games," said Wilson. "He’s decided that now is the right time for him to transition on to new challenges outside of Electronic Arts.

"The technical transformation that we've undergone during Ken’s tenure has been extraordinary -- navigating tremendous digital expansion, growing to new platforms, delivering tools for our game teams to serve more players, and enabling a large and growing global organization.

"Technology has made this all possible, and Ken's leadership has been pivotal for our company. Thank you, Ken, for your friendship and partnership. I look forward to seeing where your next adventure takes you."

Wilson also stated as the company enters its next phase of growth, Marija Radulovic-Nastic will be the new Chief Technology Officer of Creative & Development and Matt Thomlinson will be the Chief Technology Officer of Enterprise.

"As we undergo our next phase of growth, we're moving to a structure with two distinct pillars that will focus our technical and operational expertise, and we are empowering two of our technology leaders to drive this evolution for us," said Wilson.

"Marija Radulovic-Nastic will be our Chief Technology Officer, Creative & Development, leading our tech teams building creative tools and solutions for our game makers and our players. Matt Thomlinson will be our Chief Technology Officer, Enterprise, leading the foundational tech and infrastructure teams powering our player experiences and live services, our operations, and areas of future technical innovation.

"Both Marija and Matt and their teams will be part of our COO organization, reporting to Laura Miele. Together with Laura, they will define our technology strategy, accelerate our decisionmaking, and drive further innovation."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles