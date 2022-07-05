Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Enters the Italian Charts - Sales

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) has remained first place for another week on the Italian charts for Week 25, 2022, which ended June 26, 2022.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (NS) debuted in fifth place.

FIFA 22 (PS4) shot up the charts from eighth to second place. The Switch version remained in fourth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) dropped one spot to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped from third to sixth place. Minecraft (NS) is down one spot to seventh place and Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up two spots to eighth place.

There are eighth Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and two PlayStation 4 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 25, 2022:

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS)* FIFA 22 (PS4) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* FIFA 22 (NS) Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (NS)* - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS)* Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)*

*Retail sales only

