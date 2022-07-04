Mario Strikers: Battle League Tops the Italian Charts, Gran Turismo 7 Re-Enters Charts - Sales

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) has remained first place for another week on the Italian charts for Week 24, 2022, which ended June 19, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place. FIFA 22 (NS) re-entered the top 10 in fourth place.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) re-entered the charts in fifth place. Minecraft (NS) is down one spot to sixth place and Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is up three spots to seventh place.

There are seven Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, two PlayStation 4 titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 24, 2022:

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS)* Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* FIFA 22 (NS) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) Minecraft (NS) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* FIFA 22 (PS4) Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS)* Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

