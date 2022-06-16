Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Headed to Steam Tomorrow, Full Steam Deck Compatibility - News

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for PC via Steam tomorrow, June 17. It is also compatible with Steam Deck.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2021 and for PC via Epic Games Store in December 2021.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a bold reimagining of the original Final Fantasy VII, originally released in 1997, developed under the guidance of the original key developers.

This critically-acclaimed game, which mixes traditional command-based combat and real-time action, makes its Steam debut along with FF7R EPISODE INTERmission—a new story arc featuring Yuffie Kisaragi.

Story

By exploiting mako, the life-blood of the planet, through their mako reactors, the Shinra Electric Power Company has all but seized control of the entire world. A ragtag group of idealists, known as Avalanche, are one of the last bastions of resistance.

Cloud, an elite SOLDIER operative-turned-mercenary takes part in an Avalanche operation to destroy Mako Reactor 1 in the city of Midgar.

The bombing plunges the city into fiery chaos, and Cloud is tormented by visions of a bitter enemy long thought dead.

Once more begins a story that will shape the destiny of an entire world.

* This game is a remake of FINAL FANTASY VII, first released in 1997.

The first title in a multi-part series, it is based on the story from the original game, up to the escape from Midgar, adding in new elements.

Final Fantasy VII Remake EPISODE INTERmission (New episode featuring Yuffie Kisaragi)

Final Fantasy VII Remake EPISODE INTERmission is a brand-new adventure in the world of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Play as Wutaian ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates Midgar and conspires with Avalanche HQ to steal the ultimate materia from the Shinra Electric Power Company.

Content Included in This Product

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade contains the following content:

Final Fantasy VII Remake full game

full game Downloadable content “Final Fantasy VII Remake EPISODE INTERmission” (New episode featuring Yuffie Kisaragi)

EPISODE INTERmission” (New episode featuring Yuffie Kisaragi) Weapon: Cacstar

Armor: Midgar Bangle

Armor: Shinra Bangle

Armor: Corneo Armlet

Accessory: Superstar Belt

Accessory: Mako Crystal

Accessory: Seraphic Earrings

Summon materia: Carbuncle

Summon materia: Chocobo Chick

Summon materia: Cactuar

*The additional weapons, armor, accessories and summon materia can be obtained from the Gift Box on the main menu.

*The weapon “Cacstar” can only be used in Final Fantasy VII Remake EPISODE INTERmission (Yuffie episode)

