PlayStation's Firesprite Moving to New Office That is Nearly 22 Times Larger Than Current Office - News

/ 182 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

First-party PlayStation studio, Firesprite, is moving to a new office in Liverpool.

The studio's current office is based in Liverpool's Vanilla Factory and is 2,295 square feet, according to the building’s floor plan information and reported by VideoGamesChronicle.

Firesprite has now leased four-building cluster based in Liverpool's Duke Street, which comes in at 50,000 square feet. The new offices will be nearly 22 times larger than its current office. It is only down the road from its current office.

The lease for the new offices is for 10 years and is the largest letting in Liverpool since 2019 when Sony took 65,000 square feet at Echo Place, according to Invest Liverpool.

The much larger offices will help Firesprite as it has a number of games in development, including working with Guerrilla Games on the PlayStation VR 2 game, Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles