Bullet Hell FPS Scathe Launches August 31 for PC and Early 2023 for Consoles

Publisher Kwalee and developer Damage State announced the Bullet Hell first-person shooter, Scathe, will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 31. It will launch in early 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You have one job—escape the labyrinth of Hell.

Scathe is an intense, classic first-person shooter with big guns and even bigger demons. You are Scathe, Enforcer of the Legions of Hell, forged from the earth by the Divine Creator himself. And you, like your fallen kin before you, must prove your worth by navigating a deviously crafted maze, entangled with demonic evil at every twist and turn. So, grab your Hell Hammer and get ready to unleash your almighty fury!

Use Scathe’s brute strength and extreme speed to purge your way through Hell’s most grotesque abominations, as you search for the Hellstones and defeat the all-powerful Guardians that protect them.

It’s time to blast your way out of bullet Hell.

Escape the Maze

Your task is simple; collect the Hellstones and escape the maze. Choose your own path by navigating expertly handcrafted zones – each filled with danger around every corner. Collect runes, uncover secrets, and smite all that stand in your way.

Bullet Hell

Scathe is no ordinary first-person shooter… Take on relentless bullet Hell-fueled combat, with deadly projectiles and countless demons at every turn. Utilize Scathe’s incredible speed to smash through your enemies and incoming fire.

Locn ‘n Unload

Rip through your enemies with Scathe’s insanely powerful arsenal of weapons, each equipped with a devastating secondary fire. Spew hellfire with the Hot Hatch or slice through endless evil with the Bow Blade.

Drop-In / Drop-Out Online Multiplayer

Scathe will support full cross-play online multiplayer where players can drop-in and drop-out at any time. Already lost deep within the labyrinth? Call upon up to three friends to join the fight. But choose your kin wisely, because in Scathe, everyone shares the same pool of lives.

