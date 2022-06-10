MachineGames Teases Announcement for Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase - News

MachineGames, the developer for the recent Wolfenstein games and the upcoming Indiana Jones game, has teased via a new post on its LinkedIn page that it might have a presence at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

"We are so excited for Sundays showcase! Hope you all are ready for it!" reads the post from MachineGames who reposted a message Bethesda recruiter Michael Gregory. This was spotted by Twitter user Timur222.

The showcase is set to take place on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok.

Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames in January 2021 announced it has collaborated with Lucasfilm Games to develop a new Indiana Jones game with an original story. Todd Howard will be the executive producer.

