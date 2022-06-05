Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Sales Top 600,000 Units - Sales

Acquire announced Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed has sold over 600,000 units worldwide and DLC is in development for the game.

"Thanks to all the fans, we have decided to develop a Kati Route downloadable content for Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed!!" said Acquire. "Thank you for waiting so long…!! It will take a little bit of time, but we will share further information in due time!"

Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed is available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PC via Steam.

Thanks, Gematsu.

