Switch is the Best-Selling Console in China, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S 'Key Drivers of Growth'

posted 4 hours ago

The video game console market in China is small, but continues to grow, according to data from a Niko Partner's 2022 China Console Games Market Report posted by GamesIndustry.

The report reveals the Nintendo Switch is the market leader in the console market in China, but the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S were "key drivers of growth" in 2021.

The total console hardware and software sales for 2021 were up 17 percent year-over-year to $2.16 billion. This rate of growth isn't expected to continue, however, some growth is expected with estimates putting it around $2.53 billion in 2026.

The figure includes legally released hardware and software, as well as the grey market of imported versions. Niko estimates 80 percent of console revenue in China comes from the grey market.

"Console gamers and console game revenue growth rates are in the double digits in mainland China," said Niko founder and president Lisa Hanson.

"The demand for consoles comes from not only higher levels [of] spending by gamers, but by a niche set of gamers seeking high quality, global games beyond what is found in PC and mobile games in China. Gamers may have different preferences for gameplay and visuals, but they all want great, high-quality games and consoles have offered that for many years."

