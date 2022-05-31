Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Dropping Tomorrow - News

/ 143 Views

by, posted 31 minutes ago

Nintendo, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have announced a new trailer for the ninth generation of Pokémon, Pokémon Scarlet / Violet, will release tomorrow on YouTube at 6:00 am PDT / 9:00 am EDT / 2:00 pm BST.

Pokémon Scarlet / Violet are taking a new step in letting you go on an open-world adventure when they release for the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The different towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness without any borders. Pokémon can be seen in the skies, seas, forests, on the streets, and more.

🚨 New #ScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨



You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 6/1 for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!



Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on: https://t.co/8Hw4hsHzDJ pic.twitter.com/CHyBhxY1JT — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 31, 2022

Here is an overview of the game:

The Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games, the newest chapters in the Pokémon series, are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. With these new titles, the Pokemon series takes a new evolutionary step, allowing you to explore freely in a richly expressed open world.

Various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders. You’ll be able to see the Pokemon of this region in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets—all over! You’ll be able to experience the true joy of the Pokemon series—battling against wild Pokemon in order to catch them—now in an open-world game that players of any age can enjoy.​

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles