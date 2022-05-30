Warcraft III: Reforged News Coming in June - News

Blizzard Entertainment released, Warcraft III: Reforged, a remaster of 2002's RTS Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos, in January 2020 and fans were not pleased by the state of the remaster.

Following news in May 2020 the developer said it would work on fixing the issues with the remaster, however, after a handful of months the updated stopped.

Blizzard president Mike Ybarra via Twitter has said new information from the Warcraft III: Reforged development will be released in June.

Ybarra was asked if there was "any news from the Warcraft III: Reforged team" and he replied, "You’ll hear from them soon (in June)."

You'll hear from them soon (in June). — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) May 28, 2022

