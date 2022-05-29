Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Headed to Switch on June 8 - News

Aspyr announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on June 8 for $14.99.

View the Switch trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In this standalone sequel to the award-winning RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic.

With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi in exile struggling to reconnect with the Force. Lead a diverse crew of unique allies, make difficult choices with far-reaching consequences, and decide your destiny. Will you follow the light side and save the Galaxy, or succumb to the dark side and bring it all down…

A Standalone Sequel

Experience the follow-up to the acclaimed original RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in this epic story set in the darkest days of the Old Republic.

Choose Your Destiny

Discover your past and make difficult choices that aren’t as clear-cut as “good or evil”. Each decision can have a significant impact on your story and your squad. Will you uphold the Jedi Order, or lead the Galaxy to ruin?

Master the Force

Choose from three different classes of Jedi, each with access to specific Force powers, and customize your characters with unique skills and abilities.

Lead Your Crew

Command a party of diverse crewmates, each with their own strengths, alignments and nuanced back stories. Your actions will influence your crew’s destinies, but not everyone may agree with the choices you make…

