PS5 Sales Top 670,000 Units in China, 6th Best-Selling Market for PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan in a slideshow focused on PlayStation has revealed the PlayStation 5 has sold 670,000 units in China 72 weeks after the global launch of the console. This would be in March 2022.

This compared to the PlayStation 4, which Sony says it sold 250,000 units in China 72 weeks after the global launch.

However, it should be noted the PS4 launched on March 20, 2015, which is 70 weeks after the global launch. The PS5 launched in China on May 15, 2021, which is 21 weeks after launch. This means the PS4 figure only includes the first few weeks, while for the PS5 it includes nearly a years worth of sales.

Sony does mention the PS4 was readily available, while the PS5 remains supply constrained.

China is the sixth best-selling market for the PS5, which compared to 11th for the PS4.

