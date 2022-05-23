Microsoft Passed on Marvel's Spider-Man as They Wanted to Focus on Its Own IP - News

Steven L. Kent's The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and the Billion-Dollar Battle to Shape Modern Gaming book released last year, but some details on it have now appeared online posted on ResetEra.

Head of Marvel Games Jay Ong in the book reveals Microsoft passed on Marvel's Spider-Man in 2014 as it wanted to focus on its own IP. Marvel would eventually work out a deal with Sony.

"Being from console first-party in my past, I pinged both sides, both Xbox and PlayStation, and said, 'We don't have any big console deals with anyone right now," said Ong. "What would you like to do?' Microsoft's strategy was to focus on their own IP. They passed.

"I sat down with these two execs from PlayStation third-party, Adam Boyes and John Drake, in August 2014, in a conference room in Burbank. I said, "We have a dream that this is possible, that we could beat Arkham and have one game at least and maybe multiple games that could drive adoption of your platform.'"

Sony turned over to Insomniac Games to develop a Spider-Man game, according to Insomniac Games founder and CEO Ted Price.

"Sony turned the project over to Insomniac Games, an independent studio at the time, but one of Sony's most important partners," reads the book "Insomniac had a long list of hits that were published under the Sony label—Spyro the Dragon, Ratchet & Clank, Resistance: Fall of Man, and most recently Sunset Overdrive.



"Insomniac was an obvious choice for the project. As a studio, Insomniac had an impeccable record as both a designer of hit games and a reliable partner for Sony. Another plus, one of the studio's most recent games, Sunset Overdrive, incorporated a fast-paced, highly acrobatic style of combat that was equal parts parkour, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and Call of Duty, a very Spider-Man style of fighting that involved swinging and grinding over cities while facing multiple enemies."

Price added, "Very early on, we knew that there was a great chemistry between us and our compatriots at Marvel. A lot of that came from being able to learn more about the Marvel universe from those who were really experts in it…guys like Bill Rosemann [executive creative director, Marvel Games]. At the same time, the Marvel team was fantastic in trusting us to come up with a new story…to come up with a new take on Peter Parker, and to explore the mechanics of what Spider-Man could be in a modern game."

Marvel's Spider-Man would eventually launch in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, while a remastered version for the PlayStation 5 launched in 2020.

