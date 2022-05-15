Remedy: Alan Wake 2 is in the 'Full Production Stage' - News

Epic Games Publishing and developer Remedy Entertainment in December 2021 announced survival horror game, Alan Wake II, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with a 2023 release window.

The developer in its latest earnings report revealed the sequel to 2010's Alan Wake is now in full production and good progress is being made.

"Alan Wake 2 is in the full production stage," said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala. "A lot of work remains, but the game is starting to take a more complete form in many areas. As communicated earlier, Alan Wake 2 will be released in 2023."

Virtala added the developer has yet to receive any royalty revenue from Alan Wake Remastered as Epic Games Publishing has not recouped its investment in the game yet.

"We had no royalty revenue from Alan Wake Remastered during the first quarter as Epic Games Publishing has yet to recoup its development and marketing expenses for the game," said Virtala.

Alan Wake Remastered released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2021. It is also set to release for the Nintendo Switch in the future.

Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment Sam Lake in a video celebrating the 12th anniversary of Alan Wake announced a TV show based on the franchise is in development at AMC.

AMC, the wonderful, wonderful home for absolutely brilliant TV shows, has bought the rights for Alan Wake," said Lake at the time. "And we have been collaborating on making a TV show happen. Nothing more to share at the moment, but we will certainly let you know when there is something to announce."

