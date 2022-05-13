Bloober Team Enters Licensing and Distribution Deal With PlayStation - News

Bloober Team announced it has entered a licensing and distribution deal with Sony Interactive Entertainment.

This follows rumors that PlayStation and Bloober Team have been working on a new Silent Hill game, as well as what appears to be leaked images of a Silent Hill game that have since been deleted.

The Polish-based video game studio has years of experience developing horror games as they developed 2021's The Medium, 2019's Blair Witch, as well as the Layers of Fear games.

While it seems possible Bloober Team is developing a new Silent Hill game, this should be taken as only speculation until an official announcement is made.

