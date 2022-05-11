Microsoft Patent Suggests Xbox Working on Method to Use Physical Games on Digital-Only Consoles - News

posted 3 hours ago

A new Microsoft patent has surfaced suggesting the company is working on a way to make physical copies of games to be able to be used on a digital-only consoles like the Xbox Series S.

The patent discovered by Gamerant, showcases the use of an external disc drive to authenticate an Xbox game that will allow players to access the digital version of the game on the Xbox Series S. Potential external disc drives include an Xbox One, laptop or PC.

The patent doesn't mention if you only need to authenticate the game once or not as it could lead to people buying a game, authenticating it once, then returning the game. What is most likely the case is having to authenticate said game every time you want to play it or authenticate once every number of days or weeks.

As always with a patent, there is no guarantee this method to use physical games on the Xbox Series S might never happen.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

