The Day Before Delayed to 2023 as Development Shifts to Unreal Engine 5

Publisher MyTona and developer Fntastic have delayed the open-world survival MMO, The Day Before, from June 21, 2022 to March 1, 2023. It will launch for PC via Steam.

The reason for the delay is the developer shifting from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

"Millions of people have added The Day Before to their wishlist, making The Day Before one of the most anticipated games in the world," reads a statement from the publisher and developer via IGN.

"Feeling and understanding the great responsibility that we face, with enormous gratitude in our hearts, we’re pleased to announce that The Day Before is switching to the new Unreal Engine 5 technology! The transition to a more advanced and adapted open worlds engine, will make the gameplay of The Day Before even more fantastic.

"In this regard, we inform you that the new release date of the game will be March 1, 2023."

The Day Before is also planned to release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a later date.

