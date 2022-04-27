Life Sim Adventure Game Disney Dreamlight Valley Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Gameloft has announced free-to-play life simulation adventure game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. It will launch in 2023.

An Early Access version will launch on all platforms this Summer. It will be available for those who purchase the Founder's Pack or are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

"Disney Dreamlight Valley will give our fans the opportunity to write their own story and build their ideal Disney and Pixar life within a richly detailed world populated with characters from some of Disney’s most iconic stories," said Disney and Pixar Games vice president Luigi Priore.

"We are excited to hear feedback from our audience throughout the development of this title as we collaborate with the talented team at Gameloft to bring Disney Dreamlight Valley to life."

Gameloft Montreal game manager Manea Castet added, "Our development team is a big family of Disney and Pixar fans and have poured all of our passion into the development of Disney Dreamlight Valley, especially in the way we depict characters and their story arcs. We can’t wait for fans to join the Early Access this summer and help us bring this new ever-evolving Disney and Pixar-inspired world to our excited community."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Arriving in the dream world of Dreamlight Valley, players will embark on an enchanting quest to restore a once-idyllic village now desolate and full of Night Thorns after a mysterious event called The Forgetting. Uncover the mysterious secrets that led you to this new world and explore diverse realms inspired by classic Disney and Pixar worlds, while helping the iconic inhabitants of the town recover their lost memories. In this experience, players will meet and build friendships with beloved characters from Mickey & Friends to Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Moana to Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story and more. Dive in and immerse in a multitude of unique individualized story arcs and enjoy activities with some of the village’s most memorable characters, such as whipping up a delectable Disney-themed dishes alongside Remy from Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille inside of your own village restaurant, fishing at the fishing hole with Goofy, or growing vegetables from Wall-E’s garden patch.

Players will be able to design the Disney and Pixar villages of their dreams across multiple unique biomes, ranging from the snowy mountains of the Frosted Heights to the Peaceful Meadow and beyond—with a wealth of customization options for their avatars, homes, and villages. The game will feature an ever-evolving list of Disney-princess-inspired ballgowns, Mickey-adorned streetwear, Frozen-inspired antique kitchen designs, and more.

