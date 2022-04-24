PlayStation Looking to Hire a PC Planning and Strategy Senior Director - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 536 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has a job listing for a senior director of PC planning and strategy.
The job listing is looking for someone who can "lead PC growth" and grow the number of PC monthly active users for PlayStation games on PC.
The person hired for the role will be "responsible for the strategy and commercial activity within Global Channel sales and will deliver a single, optimized PC Sales growth and commercial plan to hub and territory teams to implement."
PlayStation has been expanding its presence on the PC market with the release of several PlayStation 4 games on PC. This includes 2018's God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Days Gone.
Sony last year formed its own PlayStation PC label for its PC gaming push as more PlayStation games are getting released on PC.
Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.
I’m hoping at least 1 more game gets released on PC this year other than the Uncharted collection, then 2023 is when we’ll start to see a major uptick in PC releases.
In 2-3 years time, I may end up selling my PS5 and just stick with PC and Nintendo as the 2 platforms I own lol. I have a very finite amount of time these days, so I would not mind waiting for these games to make their way to PC if it is Sonys intentions to bring them all to PC one way or another. Till releases come out on the regular though, I’ll continue enjoying these games on day 1!