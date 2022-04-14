Elden Tops the Europe Charts in March, Switch Best-Selling Console, Xbox Series X|S Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 1,455 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Elden Ring remained in first place on the Europe charts for March 2022, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry. Digital downloads of Elden Ring accounted for 69 percent of its sales last month.

The PlayStation exclusive, Gran Turismo 7, was the second best-selling game for the month. 58 percent of its sales were physical copies, while the remaining 42 percent were digital sales. The game sold best on the PlayStation 5 with 64 percent of all units sold.

Elden Ring was the best-selling game in the UK and Germany, while Gran Turismo 7 was number one in France, Spain and Italy. In-terms of single platform sales, Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 was number one, beating Elden Ring on PC.

Grand Theft Auto V came in fourth place with sales up 65 percent year-over-year. The boost in sales was due to the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. 35 percent of the sales were on PS5, 22 percent on PS4, 19 percent on Xbox Series X|S, 14 percent on PC, and 10 percent on Xbox One.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land debuted in fifth place, despite Nintendo not providing digital sales. Sales were 231 percent higher than 2018's Kirby Star Allies.

WWE 2K22 debuted in sixth place with sales 175 percent higher than 2019's WWE 2K20.

There were a total of 14.2 million games sold in March across Europe, which is an increase of over 34 percent compared to March 2021.





There were 332,000 video game consoles sold across Europe in March. However, it should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany.

This is up 14 percent compared to February, however, it is down 39 percent compared to March 2021.

The Nintendo Switch was easily the best-selling console in Europe. Sales for the console were up nine percent year-over-year.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console for the month, followed by the PlayStation 5.

Top 20 Games in Europe in March 2022, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 2 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 3 FIFA 22 (EA) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo)* 6 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 7 Horizon Forbidden West (Sony) 8 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)* 9 F1 2021 (EA) 10 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (2K Games) 11 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 12 Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)* 13 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 14 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 15 NBA 2K22 (2K Games) 16 Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain (Nintendo)* 17 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang)* 18 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 19 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) 20 Triangle Strategy (Square Enix)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Just For Games, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Tinybull, Ubisoft, UsTwo, Walt Disney, Warner Bros and Wizards of the Coast. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles