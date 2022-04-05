Xbox Series X|S Best-Selling Console in the UK in March, Switch in 2nd and PS5 in 3rd - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 986 Views
The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter announced the Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling platform in the UK in March, while the Nintendo Switch came in second place, and the PlayStation 5 in third-place.
There was more stock available of the Xbox Series X in March than in previous months, which helped boost Xbox Series X|S sales.
It was overall a tough month for the amount of stock available for consoles in the UK. all three platforms are down year-to-date after three months.
"March looks like it's been another tough month for console stock in the UK," said Dring. "Particularly on PS5, although it's better than February. Xbox Series S and X had the best month in March, primarily due to the arrival of more X consoles. All three platforms are down year-to-date."
That PS5 is in last place probably isn't a surprise to anyone, but that Xbox beat the Switch surprises me. Well good month for Xbox.
By all accounts the Series X got a massive stock boost this March. The $500 console bracket has been starved for inventory for so long that there has probably been pent up demand
Yea it was avaliable on Walmart for multiple days here in the US. Still is I think.
Walk into any smyths in the UK and you'll see plenty of stock for Series S,X and the Switch!
Not a PS5 in sight.
Dont think ive seen a PS5 in the wild since i picked one up a launch.
You were able to pick up a PS5 at launch? That's even more surprising lol. I barely got mine 2 weeks ago and it was directly through Sony. Which I waited almost a month to get that email lol but that really shows how much Sony is struggling for parts like so many other companies. What a damn shame to start off a new generation.
Its a fact that you cant find a PS5 almost anywhere in UK, it is much easier to find an Xbox. Still, this is such an impressive mark for Microsoft. Especially because it beat the Switch. Its pretty crazy to be honest. I did not expect it at all.
Around here no ps5 anywhere, the small stock goes away in seconds, you can buy xbox easy, some people is sick of waiting for ps5 and is just buying xbox.
If someone wants to get a PS5, then they'll wait for a PS5 to become available because I'm sure there's reason why they specifically want a PS5 over an Xbox. The fact that Xbox beat out the Switch is the bigger story in all this, but there's been a huge amount of Series X's available as of late, so I'm wondering if Microsoft was able to secure more components recently. Series S has been widely available but it uses different components than Series X does.
Speaking about me and others in the groups,there is already rumours about ps5 pro for 2023, maibe buy a xbox now, play some multyplats and then sell it and buy a ps5pro.