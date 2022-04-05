Xbox Series X|S Best-Selling Console in the UK in March, Switch in 2nd and PS5 in 3rd - Sales

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter announced the Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling platform in the UK in March, while the Nintendo Switch came in second place, and the PlayStation 5 in third-place.

There was more stock available of the Xbox Series X in March than in previous months, which helped boost Xbox Series X|S sales.

It was overall a tough month for the amount of stock available for consoles in the UK. all three platforms are down year-to-date after three months.

"March looks like it's been another tough month for console stock in the UK," said Dring. "Particularly on PS5, although it's better than February. Xbox Series S and X had the best month in March, primarily due to the arrival of more X consoles. All three platforms are down year-to-date."

