The House of the Dead: Remake Appears on PS Network Backend - News

The House of the Dead: Remake for the PlayStation 4 has appeared on the backend for the PlayStation Network. This was discovered by a user on Reddit.

An image of the game for the PS4 is also being hosted on PlayStation.com.

The House of the Dead: Remake has only been announced for the Nintendo Switch with a digital release later this week on April 7, followed by retail versions in Europe on May 26 and in North America on June 14.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The House of the Dead: Remake is a remade version of the game introduced in 1997 on the arcade platform. A classic arcade rail-shooter receives a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards.

Key Features:

Well known arcade classic with modern graphics and controls.

True to the original gameplay.

Local two-player multiplayer.

multiplayer. Multiple endings.

Photo mode.

Achievements.

Armory with unlockable weapons.

Hordes of the undead monstrosities in a new game mode.

Gallery with encountered enemies and bosses.

