Elden Ring Update Fixes Bug that Nerfed Starscourge Radahn Boss

posted 27 minutes ago

FromSoftware released Update Version 1.03 for Elden Ring last month that made a number of changes to the game.

The update added the ability to record an icon and the name of an NPC on the map when you encounter that NPC, NPC Jar-Bairn, new quest phases for a number of NPCs, the ability to summon some NPCs in multiple situations, and more. There is also a long list of bug fixes and tweaks to the balance of gameplay.

The developer has released a new update to fix a bug that happened following the release of Update Version 1.03. The update fixed a bug that nerfed the Starscourge Radahn boss.

"Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss 'Starscourge Radahn' in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced," reads the patch notes.

