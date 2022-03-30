Beenox Opens New Call of Duty Studio in Montreal - News

/ 421 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer Beenox announced it has opened up a new Call of Duty studio in Montreal, Canada.

The new studio will increase the number of employees at Beenox by over 20 percent and is the second major expansion for the developer in under two years. Beenox has over 400 employees, including more than 150 hired since 2021.

The new studio will allow Beenox to continue to support ongoing development of the Call of Duty series. The studio has created new content for Call of Duty: Warzone and co-develop the new mobile experience for Call of Duty.

"I am very excited to announce the arrival of a new Beenox studio location in Montréal," said Studio Head at Beenox Nour Polloni. "We are counting on the city’s great diversity of talent to build a team that will allow us to broaden our creative perspective and bring even more diversity to our development.

"This investment in Montréal is the next key step in our studio’s growth as we continue to support the creative ambitions across the Call of Duty franchise. We want our location to attract local and international talent and contribute to the vibrant video game industry in Montréal."

Polloni added, "This second office will allow us to enhance our fields of expertise and grow our creative spirit. Our priority will be to provide our teams with a space that nurtures inspiration and innovation, but also facilitates collaboration, learning and building strong bonds. We want our team to be proud, excited, and comfortable going to the studio."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles