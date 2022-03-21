Rumor: Contraband Was Originally Slated for 2022 and Now Delayed to 2023 - News

Publisher Microsoft and Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios in June 2021 announced Contraband for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Windows Central's Jez Corden Insider Rand al Thor 19 on the Xbox Two Podcast claim Contraband was originally slated to launch in 2022, however, it has now been delayed internally to 2023.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to host its annual big Xbox showcase in the usual month of June for this year.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently said he wants the first-party lineup of Xbox studios to get to a point where it can release a "steady flow of great games."

