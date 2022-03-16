Lost Eidolons Arrives for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Q3 2022 - News

Developer Ocean Drive Studio announced the tactical turn-based strategy RPG, Lost Eidolons, will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Q3 2022.

Sign-ups for the second closed beta is now available here. It will be available to play on Xbox consoles and PC. The closed beta will take place in the last week of April.

View the second closed beta trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Lost Eidolons is a tactical turn-based strategy RPG set in a western fantasy world called Artemesia. Cycle between the tactical turn-based grid combat and an out-game unit management system to prepare, outwit, and prevail in each of the sequences and discover the outcome of the revolution.

The story follows Eden, a reputable mercenary in his hometown of Lonetta. When an aristocratic conspiracy causes his fall from grace, he is left with no choice but to follow the machinations of fate that will engross him into a ploy to overthrow the conquering Emperor, Ludivictus. A journey riddled with moral dilemma, bitter farewells, and emotional betrayal; Eden’s journey will force him to discover who he really is on this grand stage.

Key Features:

Strategic Turn-Based Tactical Combat – Leverage the terrain, careful positioning to execute synergistic effects, and the unique strengths of your army’s composition to deal with any enemy encounter. How you employ your strategy allows you to minimalize casualties on the battlefield.

– Leverage the terrain, careful positioning to execute synergistic effects, and the unique strengths of your army’s composition to deal with any enemy encounter. How you employ your strategy allows you to minimalize casualties on the battlefield. In-Depth Character Customization – Unlock new equipment, discover over a dozen unique combat classes, and arm your units with a varied selection of skills and spells that will help them seize victory.

– Unlock new equipment, discover over a dozen unique combat classes, and arm your units with a varied selection of skills and spells that will help them seize victory. Explore a Meaningful Outgame – Take time to strengthen the resolve of allies and see this effort yield powerful results on the battlefield. Leverage affinity with visiting NPCs in the camp to potentially earn new recruits. Strengthen your units by training with them and learn their stories in via their side quests.

– Take time to strengthen the resolve of allies and see this effort yield powerful results on the battlefield. Leverage affinity with visiting NPCs in the camp to potentially earn new recruits. Strengthen your units by training with them and learn their stories in via their side quests. A Carefully Crafted Classic Story – A story revolving around the bonds formed between comrades struggling for freedom in a continent marred by war and political turmoil, along with a backstory that is influenced by the mythos of the Four Symbols of the Chinese constellations.

– A story revolving around the bonds formed between comrades struggling for freedom in a continent marred by war and political turmoil, along with a backstory that is influenced by the mythos of the Four Symbols of the Chinese constellations. Beautifully Orchestrated Original Soundtrack – Orchestrated by the talented composer Clark Aboud, the brilliant mind behind the score of memorable games such as Slay the Spire and Factory Town.

