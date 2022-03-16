Ubisoft Drops Tom Clancy Branding From XDefiant - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ubisoft is dropping the Tom Clancy branding from the free-to-play multiplayer shooter, XDefiant, according to a new post for the Insider Sessions program.

"These sessions will be an opportunity for you to get hands on in-progress features and provide feedback," reads the post from Ubisoft. "Additionally, you'll be introduced to Factions from games outside of the Tom Clancy universe. With these changes, the game will now be known as XDefiant."

XDefiant Insider Sessions will be available for select PC users. Invitations were sent out on March 15 and as time goes on Ubisoft plans to expand the number of participants. Registration is open to all players on PC and on consoles.

XDefiant is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Read an FAW on the Insider Sessions below:

Who can register to play XDefiant?

Registration is open to all players, PC and console, so be sure to register for updates.

How do I register to play XDefiant?

Register at playxdefiant.com for updates and a chance to participate in Insider Sessions.

Can I register for more than one platform?

No. You can only register for one platform at this time, so choose carefully.

Who can participate in Insider Sessions?

Currently, Insider Sessions will be available for select registrants on PC in the following countries:

United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Poland, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Greece, Slovakia, Croatia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Andorra, and Monaco.

As the program continues, we aim to expand the number of Insider Session participants. Keep an eye on your email to know if you've been invited.

What platforms are Insider Sessions on?

Currently, Insider Sessions will be available for select registrants on PC.

Remember, registration is open to all players, PC and console, so be sure to register for updates on when console players will enter testing.

Are Insider Sessions under NDA?

Yes, the Insider Sessions are under NDA.

How will I know if I've been selected?

You will receive an email invitation to participate in Insider Sessions.

If invited, how many Insider Sessions can I participate in?

Once invited and participation is confirmed, you are able to participate in all following Insider Sessions. Information on additional session times will be shared regularly, so make sure to keep an eye on your email.

Will more players be invited to Insider Sessions?

Yes, as the program continues, we aim to expand the number of Insider Session participants. Keep an eye on your email to know if you've been invited.

What if I already registered?

Your registration status carries over. We recommend however double checking on the website that you are registered.

What if I played in the first Closed Test?

Participating in the first Closed Test does not exclude you from being able to participate in this test. All registrants have a chance to be invited to Insider Sessions. Keep an eye on your email to know if you've been invited.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles