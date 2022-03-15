Gran Turismo 7 Beats WWE 2K22 to Top the UK Charts - Sales

The PlayStation exclusive Gran Turismo 7 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts in its second, according to GfK for the week ending March 12, 2022. Sales fell 57 percent week-on-week.

WWE 2K22 debuted in second place. Physical sales are down 32 percent compared to the last entry in the series, WWE 2K20. 43 percent of the sales were on PS5, 29 percent on PS4, 17 percent on Xbox One, and 11 percent on Xbox Series X|S.

Elden Ring drops to third place with sales down 47 percent. Pokémon Legends: Arceus has dropped two spots to fifth with sales down 39 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Gran Turismo 7 WWE 2K22 - NEW Elden Ring Horizon: Forbidden West Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Mario Party Superstars

