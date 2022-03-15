Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Launches June 30 - News

Capcom announced the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 30 for $39.99.

View a new trailer of the expansion below:

View the March 2022 digital event for the expansion below:

Read the latest details on the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion below:

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the monstrous new expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, the critically-acclaimed and top-selling Monster Hunter title that released on Nintendo Switch in March 2021 and PC in January 2022. The story of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak begins following the heroic defense of Kamura Village that concludes in Monster Hunter Rise. In addition to the all-new storyline, the expansion will introduce new monsters, new additions to combat, the Master Rank quest difficulty, and more when it releases on June 30, 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

After being summoned to aid the distant Kingdom by the gallant knight Dame Fiorayne, the hunters set out for the port of Elgado Outpost. This bustling maritime waystation is the home of the Laboratory researching the abnormal monster activity troubling the Kingdom, and the Command Post tasked with restoring peace to the realm. The threat befalling the Kingdom is closely linked to powerful creatures known as the Three Lords, each inspired by staples of Western horror. This cadre includes the newly unveiled Garangolm, the chilling Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, and the Elder Dragon Malzeno. Researching the behavior of the Three Lords will take hunters across the Kingdom to exciting new locales, including the newly-unveiled Citadel.

Key Features:

Journey to the West – In addition to the plethora of new hunts to complete, the immersive story will task Kamura’s valiant hunters with researching the secrets behind the puzzling anomalies plaguing the distant Kingdom. This pursuit will take players on a journey across the sea to a new base of operations called Elgado Outpost, where they will investigate powerful creatures known as the Three Lords, each inspired by staples of Western horror.

– In addition to the plethora of new hunts to complete, the immersive story will task Kamura’s valiant hunters with researching the secrets behind the puzzling anomalies plaguing the distant Kingdom. This pursuit will take players on a journey across the sea to a new base of operations called Elgado Outpost, where they will investigate powerful creatures known as the Three Lords, each inspired by staples of Western horror. New and Returning Monsters – The game will introduce Malzeno, a menacing new flagship monster, as well as other new monsters like the lupine Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, the towering Garangolm, and new subspecies such as Blood Orange Bishaten. Hunters will also encounter numerous fan-favorite and returning species from previous Monster Hunter games including the voltaic Astalos.

– The game will introduce Malzeno, a menacing new flagship monster, as well as other new monsters like the lupine Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, the towering Garangolm, and new subspecies such as Blood Orange Bishaten. Hunters will also encounter numerous fan-favorite and returning species from previous Monster Hunter games including the voltaic Astalos. Combat Evolved – The “Wirebug” mechanic that allows for unparalleled freedom of movement and mobility returns! Hunters using the new facilities at Elgado Outpost will also be able to master all-new combat options and Wirebug techniques for all weapon types. More information on these new abilities will be shared in the future.

– The “Wirebug” mechanic that allows for unparalleled freedom of movement and mobility returns! Hunters using the new facilities at Elgado Outpost will also be able to master all-new combat options and Wirebug techniques for all weapon types. More information on these new abilities will be shared in the future. New Locales – Featuring all-new maps with no loading times such as the newly revealed Citadel locale, the continuous gameplay ensures that players will remain on their quests as soon as the hunt begins, without transitions between areas.

– Featuring all-new maps with no loading times such as the newly revealed Citadel locale, the continuous gameplay ensures that players will remain on their quests as soon as the hunt begins, without transitions between areas. Hunting Options – Play solo, or join up to three other hunters in online co-op play on Nintendo Switch or PC. The Nintendo Switch system also allows for hunting anywhere, anytime and with anyone via a local connection!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Version Details

In addition to the digital-only Standard Edition of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a special Deluxe Edition will include the massive expansion in addition to bonus content such as layered armor sets, gestures, and hairstyle. Hunters looking to start their journey in Kamura can select the Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak set in physical (available in EMEA and Asian territories only) or digital versions for Nintendo Switch, and digital-only for PC. This set includes the Standard Edition of Monster Hunter Rise, as well as the massive Sunbreak expansion (included as a digital voucher in the physical version).

Players who choose to purchase any version of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak early will receive the “Loyal Dog” and “Striped Cat” layered armor sets for Palamute and Palico companions. At launch, players on Nintendo Switch will also be able to purchase three new Malzeno-inspired amiibo that unlock special layered armor for their hunter, Palamute, and Palico pawtners.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Story

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak begins following the heroic defense of Kamura Village against the Rampage that concludes in Monster Hunter Rise. News of the village’s survival inspires the gallant knight Dame Fiorayne to travel from the distant Kingdom seeking aid. Hunters brave enough to answer the call will set out for the port of Elgado Outpost. This bustling maritime waystation is the home of the Laboratory researching the abnormal monster activity troubling the Kingdom, and the Command Post tasked with restoring peace to the realm. Here, players will interact with a cast of new characters including the commander of the Knights of the Royal Order Admiral Galleus, the quirky scientist Bahari, Minayle the Blacksmith, Oboro the Merchant, and the quest giver Chichae. These helpful allies will assist hunters in crafting new gear for the perils ahead, and instructing them to perform powerful new Wirebug techniques.

The threat befalling the Kingdom is closely linked to powerful creatures inspired by staples of Western horror known as the Three Lords. This cadre includes the newly unveiled Garangolm, the chilling Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, and the Elder Dragon Malzeno. In addition to these nightmarish new foes, other monster variants and returning fan-favorites including Blood Orange Bishaten and the mighty Astalos will emerge to challenge hunters in the added Master Rank quest difficulty. Researching the behavior of the Three Lords will take hunters across the Kingdom to exciting new locales, including the newly-unveiled Citadel. This locale boasts snow-swept peaks cascading down to lush forests teeming with new forms of endemic life. At the center of this vast region sits a long-abandoned fortress that serves as a bastion for the very monsters it was built to keep out. More information about Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be revealed at a later date.

Monster Hunter Rise Updates

To help new players prepare for the arrival of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, new armor sets and weapons for Monster Hunter Rise have been added. The powerful Defender series of weapons boast a high attack power for helping players advance through early hunts, and can be paired with the Black Belt armor and Veteran’s Talisman for enhanced survivability and useful skills. As players approach High Rank, the Guild Cross set speeds up the process of harvesting useful items that can be stockpiled for future hunts.

Monster Hunter Rise players who do not purchase the Sunbreak expansion will receive an update when Sunbreak launches that will require 13GB on Nintendo Switch and PC. The update will be required for online play, and includes weapon balances, item packs, and character edit vouchers.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

