Square Enix Announces Tactical RPG The DioField Chronicle for Consoles and PC - News

Square Enix during today's PlayStation State of Play announced a brand-new new tactical RPG called The DioField Chronicle. It will launch later this year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The DioField Chronicle is a deeply strategic RPG, set in a world of honor and political intrigue.

Over the course of a compellingly deep story, you direct and your units through multiple combat encounters, using the ‘Real-Time Tactical Battle’ (RTTB) system.

As the name implies, combat takes place in real-time - you can pause the game to give orders and survey the battlefield, but the world and enemies won’t sit still and wait for your troops to take their turns.

This means that you’ll have to carefully assess front line conditions, be decisive with your orders and make smart use of a wide variety of skills, classes and equipment to gain the upper hand. And, of course, this all takes place on stunning battlefields that fuse diorama and reality and give the game a distinct and beautiful visual style.

Who’s making The DioField Chronicle?

There’s an enormous amount of talent involved in The DioField Chronicle. The game’s being developed by Square Enix and Lancarse Ltd - a who’s who of strategy game veterans.

That includes character designs by Taiki (Lord of Vermillion III and IV), concept art by Isamu Kamikokuryo (FINAL FANTASY XII and FINAL FANTASY XIII) and scenario design by Yuu Ohshima (Fire Emblem Awakening).

It also features a stunning orchestrated soundtrack, by world-renowned composer Ramin Djawadi - best known for his work on Game of Thrones, Westworld, Pacific Rim and more!

What’s the story of The DioField Chronicle?

You may be wondering what the story behind all the battles and strife is.

The game Is set in a unique world that blends fantasy, medieval and modern-day influences. Under the hand of the Shaytham dynasty, the Kingdom of Alletain on DioField Island has known peace for 200 years - but the rise of new powers and Modern Magic means that’s about to change.

The Kingdom of Alletain is rich in Jade - a precious mineral, prized for its use as a base ingredient in magic and sorcery. Of course, so valuable a resource will always draw attention, and inevitably the Empire and the Alliance both turn their gaze towards the island.

Amid this conflict, you take command of a group of elite mercenaries who call themselves ‘Blue Fox’. But will this name become a symbol of hope for the embattled Alletain, or signify darkest tragedy?

…and when will you be able to find out?

