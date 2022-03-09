PlayStation Indies Sale Discounts Over 1,000 Titles - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has started a new PlayStation Indies sale on the PlayStation Store that discounts well over 1,000 indie titles.

The PlayStation Indies sale appears to end on Wednesday, March 23 at 11:59 pm PDT / Thursday, March 24 at 2:59 am EDT.

Some titles discounted includes Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Subnautica: Below Zero, Planet Coaster, Overcooked! 2, Terraria, Tribes of Midgard, and many more.

Sony will be hosting a PlayStation State of Play later today at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm CET. You can watch it on Twitch and YouTube.

Sony did say there will be no new updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware during the State of Play.

