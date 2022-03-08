PlayStation State of Play Set for Tomorrow, March 9 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host a PlayStation State of Play on March 9 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm CET.

The State of Play will be around 20 minutes in length and focus on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles from Japanese publishers. However, there will be a few updates from other developers from around the world as well.

You can watch the PlayStation State of Play on Twitch and YouTube.

Sony did say there will be no new updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware during this State of Play.

