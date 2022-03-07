Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files Expansion Arrives March 28 - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced The Kaito Files expansion for Lost Judgment will launch on March 28 for $29.99.

The expansion adds four new story chapters. Anyone who has purchased the Ultimate Edition or Season Pass will gain access to it for free.

Here is an overview of the expansion:

Play as the muscle of the Yagami Detective Agency, Masaharu Kaito, and take on a new case that ties up loose ends of his past in “The Kaito Files.” Kaito brings his own Primal Focus detective techniques and two beastly fighting styles to challenge new foes and crack the case with a distinct Kaito swagger.

Following the events of Lost Judgment, Kaito picks up a lucrative case while Yagami is out of town that unexpectedly has him searching for his old flame, Mikiko. Along the way, Kaito encounters Jun, a teenager claiming to be their son, and teams up to uncover the truth behind Mikiko’s disappearance. Now Kaito stands at the crossroads of past and present while up against a syndicate tied to Kamurocho’s criminal underbelly. But why did Kaito and Mikiko split up, and what does this dark faction have to do with her?

Key Features:

His Side of the Story – Challenge all-new bosses with Kaito’s unique combat styles, scour Kamurocho for new collectibles, and dive into Kaito’s past in this larger-than-life drama expansion spanning four chapters.

– Challenge all-new bosses with Kaito’s unique combat styles, scour Kamurocho for new collectibles, and dive into Kaito’s past in this larger-than-life drama expansion spanning four chapters. Beast of the Streets – Brazen, bold and always bombastic, Kaito is reliable in any fight, shake-down, or chase. Go beast mode with Kaito’s aggressive Bruiser fighting style or crank up the defense with his Tank fighting style.

– Brazen, bold and always bombastic, Kaito is reliable in any fight, shake-down, or chase. Go beast mode with Kaito’s aggressive Bruiser fighting style or crank up the defense with his Tank fighting style. Trust Your Gut – No need for Yagami’s fancy gadgets here; Kaito has his own sensory-based sleuthing style. Tap into Kaito’s Primal Focus to literally sniff out clues, identify suspects and crack the case with his instincts.

Lost Judgment is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles