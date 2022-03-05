Paradise Killer Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One on March 16 - News

posted 43 minutes ago

Publisher Fellow Traveller and developer Kaizen Game Works announced the open-world murder mystery game, Paradise Killer, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 16. New content will release for all versions of the game on the same day.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 4, 2020.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Read the latest details below:

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Version Features

The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions will see the detective adventure expanded and improved with a suite of current-gen console feature support including 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, ray tracing, super-fast loading, Xbox Smart Delivery, haptics and a “day / night” lightbar cycle for PlayStation 5’s DualSense Wireless controller, and much more.

New Content

All available versions of Paradise Killer, including the PC and Switch versions released in 2020, will also feature brand-new content which includes new music, mysterious new beings, quests, rewards, collectables, and Steam achievements for PC players, as well as general performance enhancements. Alongside this exciting new content, the game will release on the Epic Games Store for the first time.

New Compilation Album

Kaizen Game Works will also release a new compilation album alongside the game on March 16. Entitled “About That… Paradise Killer B-Sides” the album will feature new tracks composed by Barry “Epoch” Topping which will be featured in the new version of the game*, vocal arrangements, remixes, and bonus tracks.

The full track listing is as follows:

“Moonrise Rapture” “About That…” “Unlimited∞Luv” “Misunderstand” “To The Heart” [Vocal Version] “House of Bliss” [Vocal Version] “08:00 ~ Another Last Day” “Leaving” [Piano Arr.] “Lady Blue” [MEEBEE & Okumura. Remix] “Christmas With U” “About That…” [Instrumental] “Paradise (Stay Forever)” [Instrumental]

*Not all tracks on the compilation album are included in the new update.

