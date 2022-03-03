Potato Flowers in Full Bloom Arrives March 10 for Switch and PC - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Pon Pon Games announced the dungeon RPG, Potato Flowers in Full Bloom, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on March 10 for $17.99.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is overview of the game:

Leaving things to chance will prove fatal. Explore underground labyrinths, expanding your range of actions as you go. Light up the path, defeat those in front of you, grow stronger, and unravel the mysteries

Key Features:

RPG – An exploration RPG that takes you through underground labyrinths separated by stone walls. Slowly expand your range of actions as you progress.

– An exploration RPG that takes you through underground labyrinths separated by stone walls. Slowly expand your range of actions as you progress. Battle – Guard or dodge. Read your enemy’s next move.

– Guard or dodge. Read your enemy’s next move. Characters – Character building via classes and skill trees. 1+1 could make 10.

– Character building via classes and skill trees. 1+1 could make 10. Exploration – Collect relics and make the most of your environment. You might even run into some friendly neighbors.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles